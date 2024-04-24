Turkmenistan and UK forge bilateral agreements

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 24. During his visit to Ashgabat city, the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs of the UK, David Cameron, signed a number of bilateral documents with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, Trend reports.

According to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, at the event, the parties signed the Program of Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland for 2024–2025.

Furthermore, Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation on environmental protection and biodiversity of the Caspian Sea were signed between the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection and the Blue Marine Foundation, as well as in the field of transport communication between the Turkmenaragatnashyk Agency (Turkmen Communications) and Dialogue Events Ltd.

At the end of the ceremony, the participants expressed confidence that the signed bilateral documents will serve to expand the Turkmen-UK partnership in various fields.

Meanwhile, David Cameron visited Turkmenistan as part of a diplomatic mission to Central Asia.

One of the main points of the Foreign Minister's visit is the announcement of the allocation of 50 million pounds for new financing for the development of Central Asia and Mongolia over the next three years.

These investments are aimed at stimulating regional growth, increasing economic sustainability, and developing trade and cooperation between the UK and the countries of Central Asia.

