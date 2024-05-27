Turkmenistan to explore new developments by Austrian companies

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 27. Turkmenistan to get acquainted with the new developments of Austrian companies, Trend reports.

This was announced by the Deputy Chairman of the Government of Turkmenistan, Batyr Atdaev, at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to him, Turkmenistan is preparing for the next, 12th meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Austrian Commission and within its framework a business meeting scheduled for June 4-5 this year.

"The agenda of the meeting includes issues of further development of interstate relations in such areas as innovative technologies in industry, energy, renewable energy sources, environmental projects, waste management, construction, transport infrastructure, services, healthcare, pharmaceutical industry, agriculture and processing of agricultural products. Joint documents are also expected to be signed," he said.

Furthermore, Atdaev added that during the business meeting, presentations of developments by Austrian equipment manufacturers will be presented, as well as prospects for increasing cooperation in a number of areas, identifying new vectors of fruitful partnership will be discussed.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Austria continue to strengthen their trade relations, maintaining stable and mutually beneficial trade turnover, since the amount of trade transactions between the two countries from the beginning of 2018 through the end of 2023 amounted to more than 132.9 million euros.