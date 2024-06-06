Turkmenistan, Qatar note importance of continuing summit meetings

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 6. During the political consultations in Doha, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov and State Minister for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi noted the importance of continuing the summit meetings, Trend reports.

According to the official source, the parties discussed issues of trade and economic relations, investment, tourism, energy, and the oil and gas industry.

The importance of the Joint Intergovernmental Turkmen-Qatari Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation and the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation were also noted.

During the consultations, an exchange of views took place on the current state of political, diplomatic, cultural, and humanitarian relations between Turkmenistan and the State of Qatar.

The parties noted the consistency of the development of cooperation within the framework of multilateral diplomacy, including at the UN, as well as the expansion of the contractual and legal framework of the partnership.

Cultural and humanitarian projects such as Cultural Days, joint exhibitions, and cooperation in the fields of education and sports were named among the promising areas of cooperation.

In general, topical issues on the regional and international agenda were discussed during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Qatar are developing close cooperation in various fields, including energy, infrastructure, and culture, striving for a sustainable partnership that contributes to the economic and social progress of both countries and the region as a whole.