Turkmenistan's top-notch plant masters expanded clay production

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 7. Dashoguz Reinforced Concrete Plant of the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production of Turkmenistan develops the production of expanded clay, Trend reports.

According to the official source, the production site will have the specialized equipment needed to manufacture the new products, including furnaces for burning raw materials.

Currently, the plant manufactures a diverse array of products, such as floor slabs, reinforced concrete pipes of different sizes, concrete window and door lintels, and curbs.



The establishment of production for all essential components required for constructing a multi-apartment large-panel residential building has enabled the construction division of the plant to successfully build several similar houses in Dashoguz city.

Note that, expanded clay is a unique thermal insulation material with a wide range of applications in the construction industry.

The construction sector in Turkmenistan has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by extensive government investments and strategic infrastructure projects. This expansion includes the development of new residential areas, modern public facilities, and ambitious urban planning initiatives aimed at transforming the nation's landscape.