Turkmenistan's customs applies preliminary electronic information system

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 11. Transporters and other interested parties can submit preliminary electronic information on products scheduled for import into Turkmenistan before their arrival, Trend reports.

According to the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, preliminary electronic information can be submitted to customs authorities through the Automated Systems for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) World customs information system and in accordance with the 'Customs Convention of November 14, 1975 on International Transport of Goods Under Cover of TIR Carnets (TIR Convention)' (IRU) TIR-EPD information system in Turkmen, Russian, and (or) English.

The preliminary computerized information on items to be imported into Turkmenistan's customs jurisdiction, including transit transportation, aims to boost foreign trade by speeding up customs processing.

To note, the Turkmenistan State Customs Service implements state policies to control the country's customs system and comply with international customs responsibilities.

The ASYCUDA system automates the majority of the processes involved in international trade, including accounting, transit, warehousing, and the processing of manifests and customs declarations.