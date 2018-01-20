Seoul administration to help Turkmen colleagues to create “digital office”

20 January 2018 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Jan. 20

By Mamed Dashdemirov – Trend:

The Seoul City Administration will render technical assistance to the administration of Tashkent to implement the “Digital Office” system and a system for processing and viewing citizens’ applications, the head of the state services department at the Seoul administration, Sung Geo Park, told Trend.

An agreement on this was concluded during the visit of Seoul administration to Tashkent.

The guests became acquainted with technical opportunities of the “Electronic Government” and “People’s Reception” office of the Uzbek president, and with plans for their improvement taking into account new IT solutions.

Sung Geo Park said that after getting acquainted with the work of the “People’s Reception” office, South Korean experts will develop recommendations for improving its activities, developing an electronic system for citizens’ appeals, and will also suggest new technical solutions for further improvement of the “Electronic Government” system.

Currently, the Republic of Korea is one of the world leaders in the “Electronic Government” and “Smart City” systems. South Korean developments in this field are used in many countries.

