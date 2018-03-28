Uzbekistan, UN surveying entrepreneurs

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) jointly with the UN Development Program and the Senate (upper chamber) of Uzbek parliament are holding an online survey among entrepreneurs on conditions for business in the country.

According to the information, the survey is aimed at revealing problems and obstacles for entrepreneurs, in particular, in the country's regions. After the survey, recommendations on improvement of business environment will be presented to the state government, corresponding ministries and agencies and state authorities.

Entrepreneurs, carrying out activity in Uzbekistan, are invited to take part in the survey by following links presented on the web page of the CCI.

Earlier, Uzbekistan held 74th place among 190 countries in the World Bank’s Doing Business-2018 rating, assessing conditions for business in the country. Even though Uzbekistan strengthened its position compared to the Doing Business-2017 report, there are still spheres requiring improvement.

The survey will be carried out until April 1, 2018.

