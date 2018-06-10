Capacity of checkpoint on Kyrgyz-Uzbek border to be increased

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

Trend:

The capacity of the "Dostuk-Avtodorojny" checkpoint on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will be increased, the press service of the Kyrgyz State Border Service said in a statement.

Representatives of the UN office handed over new equipment to the personnel of the checkpoint. The new equipment will increase the capacity of the checkpoint.

The set of equipment for each passport control cabin includes a video surveillance camera, a photo camera and a computer. All equipment will be installed in the near future, and the number of cabins will now be increased to 30 — 15 at the entrance and 15 at the exit of the checkpoint.

