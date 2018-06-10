Capacity of checkpoint on Kyrgyz-Uzbek border to be increased

10 June 2018 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

Trend:

The capacity of the "Dostuk-Avtodorojny" checkpoint on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will be increased, the press service of the Kyrgyz State Border Service said in a statement.

Representatives of the UN office handed over new equipment to the personnel of the checkpoint. The new equipment will increase the capacity of the checkpoint.

The set of equipment for each passport control cabin includes a video surveillance camera, a photo camera and a computer. All equipment will be installed in the near future, and the number of cabins will now be increased to 30 — 15 at the entrance and 15 at the exit of the checkpoint.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
LUKOIL Uzbekistan announces tender on supply of repair tools
Tenders 9 June 15:10
LUKOIL Uzbekistan announces tender on supply of piping materials
Tenders 9 June 14:56
China may begin producing electric cars in Uzbekistan
Economy news 9 June 14:52
Uzbekistan, Spain to discuss co-op in energy and transportation
Economy news 9 June 11:05
Tender in Uzbekistan: supply of water treatment equipment
Tenders 9 June 09:48
UNDP Uzbekistan announces tender for IT system installation
Tenders 9 June 09:43
Putin to hold talks with Uzbek, Tajik, Iranian and Mongolian leaders in Qingdao
Russia 9 June 09:39
China to allocate Uzbekistan loan to construct, upgrade hydropower plants
Economy news 8 June 21:38
Kyrgyzstan begins exporting electricity to Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 8 June 20:44
Kyrgyzstan approves national list of vital medicines
Kyrgyzstan 8 June 18:33
Uzbekistan to develop ties with US, China regardless of their own relations
Commentary 8 June 17:31
Uzbekistan significantly expands area of Navoi Free Economic Zone
Economy news 8 June 17:14
Uzbek-S. Korean gas-chemical company announces tender on supply of glue
Tenders 8 June 17:11
US Embassy Uzbekistan announces tender on spare parts
Tenders 8 June 17:11
Economic co-op with Uzbekistan developing in all directions: Russian Economy Ministry (Exclusive)
Economy news 8 June 11:04
Uzbekistan is on right track in eliminating forced labor: ILO (Exclusive)
Economy news 8 June 09:15
BMW, Unison considering options for setting up production in Russia (Exclusive)
Economy news 7 June 19:41
Production of cotton goods with added value helping normalize employment relationships in Uzbekistan: ILO (Exclusive)
Economy news 7 June 18:32