Uzbekistan may set up Ministry of Health and Social Welfare

Uzbekistan intends to transform the Ministry of Health into the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the Uzbek media reported.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s draft decree "On Measures for Cardinal Improvement of the Health Care and Social Security System of the Republic of Uzbekistan" has been published.

According to the document, the Ministry of Health will be transformed into the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare will be a specially authorized body, which ensures the constitutional right of citizens to qualified medical care and social security, as well as medical education and science.

According to the decree, the Concept of Public Health Care Development and Citizens' Health Protection for 2019-2029 is planned to be approved.

According to the draft decree, an experiment on the transfer of some medical institutions to private operators’ management in the prescribed manner for a period of ten years is planned to be carried out from January 1, 2019.

The share of the annual financing of the health care system is planned to be increased to the minimum level of 6 percent of the gross domestic product of the Republic of Uzbekistan recommended by the World Health Organization.

