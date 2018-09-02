Russia’s company considers possibility of increasing joint oil production in Uzbekistan

2 September 2018 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Trend:

Russia’s Zarubezhneft JSC and Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz JSC are considering the possibility of increasing hydrocarbon production at long-term deposits in Uzbekistan, Uzbekneftegaz said in a message.

In particular, the possibility of increasing oil production at Uzbekistan’s Khartum, Boston, South Alamyshik, Namangan, Tergachi and Shorbulak fields is being considered. Joint work was carried out to select files for further analysis.

Various technologies are considered. Among these technologies are the process of lowering electric centrifugal pumps and the improvement of the efficiency of repair work at the wells.

This cooperation is carried out in accordance with a memorandum of understanding on the possibility of cooperation in the oil and gas sector between Uzbekneftegaz and Zarubezhneft, which was signed on June 30, 2018.

According to the document, the sides established a joint working group and launched joint research with the participation of specialists from the two companies.

