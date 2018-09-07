Russian, Uzbek PMs to mull economic, humanitarian co-op

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will hold talks with Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov in Moscow Sept. 7, the press service of the Russian Cabinet of Ministers said in a statement, TASS news agency reported.

Aripov, who has been serving as Uzbek prime minister since 2016, will be in Russia on a working visit.

“The heads of government will consider a wide range of issues of bilateral trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation,” the statement said. “Special attention will be paid to intensifying cooperation in nuclear energy, industry, agriculture and education.”

After the prime ministers’ conversation, the 19th meeting of the intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan will also take place under their chairmanship.

“Following the talks, it is expected to sign intergovernmental documents,” reads the statement.

In the first half of 2018, Russia ranked first among the trade partners of Uzbekistan with a share of 16 percent of its foreign trade turnover, and Uzbekistan is also one of Russia’s leading economic partners in the CIS.

The bilateral trade in the first half of the year grew 32 percent (to more than $2 billion), while Russian exports increased by 41.6 percent and imports by almost 10 percent.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news