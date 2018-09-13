Belarus, Uzbekistan sign 16 docs following talks between Lukashenko, Mirziyoyev

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Trend:

Belarus and Uzbekistan have signed 16 documents following the talks between President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, BelTA reported.

The key contractual arrangements are reflected in the intergovernmental agreement on social and economic cooperation for 2019-2023. This is a comprehensive document that deals with the development of cooperation in various sectors.

The agreement on scientific and technical cooperation was signed by the academies of sciences of both countries. The ministries of foreign affairs of Belarus and Uzbekistan have signed a program of consultations for 2019-2020. As a result of the negotiations, the parties have also executed a protocol on making amendments and additions to the intergovernmental agreement on international road transport dated December 22, 1994.

Most of the signed documents are agreements on the development of cooperation between various ministries and state agencies.

On the part of Belarus, the state committees on property and forensic examinations, the ministries of health, culture, education, agriculture and food have concluded the agreements with the relevant agencies of Uzbekistan.

Several intergovernmental agreements on cooperation have also been signed in the fields of science and technology, protection of industrial property, mutual assistance in customs affairs, introduction of system of promoting mutual trade, and development of military-technical cooperation.

Alexander Lukashenko and Shavkat Mirziyoyev have adopted a joint statement. In that document, the heads of state expressed satisfaction with steady enhancement of bilateral cooperation and confidence that the implementation of the agreements and the signed documents will contribute to the further development of the traditionally friendly relations between the countries and bringing them up to a qualitatively new level.

