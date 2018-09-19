Uzbek President to take part in meeting of CIS Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe

19 September 2018 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a visit to the capital of Tajikistan on September 27-28, 2018, the Press Secretary of the head of state Komil Allamzhonov wrote on his page on Facebook.

"On the first day of the visit, it is planned to attend a number of bilateral events. On September 28, the president will take part in a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe. The talks in narrow circle and expanded format will take place, and it has also been planned to sign several documents," Allamzhonov wrote.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Legendary Mike Tyson - one of property owners in "Tashkent City" mega project (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:01
CNPC eyes Uzbek gas for fourth line of Central Asia-China pipeline
Oil&Gas 10:28
Korea Eximbank takes charge of improving Tashkent public transport
Economy news 09:45
IFC raises $10M for Uzbekistan's economy through issue of soum bonds
Economy news 09:23
IDB allocates over $1B to boost various sectors of Uzbek economy
Economy news 09:14
Chairman of Pakistani Senate to visit Azerbaijan
Politics 18 September 21:30
Latest
National Bank of Kazakhstan revokes license of "Bank of Astana"
Kazakhstan 12:18
China's Alibaba doubles down on chips amid cloud computing push
China 12:17
Turkmenistan cooperating with UN in fight against terrorism
Turkmenistan 12:16
President Aliyev receives delegation led by Austrian vice-chancellor
Politics 12:02
Legendary Mike Tyson - one of property owners in "Tashkent City" mega project (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:01
Ilham Aliyev allocates funds to renovate Alat-Astara-state border with Iran-Bilasuvar road
Politics 11:48
Azerbaijan not to apply requirements of Universal Postal Convention to Armenia
ICT 11:45
Iran’s iron ore concentrate output on rise – IMIDRO
Economy news 11:33
China won't weaken currency to boost exports
China 11:30