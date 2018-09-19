Uzbek President to take part in meeting of CIS Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a visit to the capital of Tajikistan on September 27-28, 2018, the Press Secretary of the head of state Komil Allamzhonov wrote on his page on Facebook.

"On the first day of the visit, it is planned to attend a number of bilateral events. On September 28, the president will take part in a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe. The talks in narrow circle and expanded format will take place, and it has also been planned to sign several documents," Allamzhonov wrote.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news