Landslide in metro construction site kills 4 in Uzbekistan

Four workers were killed by a landslide in the open section of a construction site of Yunusabad metro line in Tashkent, Uzbek Emergency ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said continued rainfall has caused a collapse of 250 cubic meters of soil in the construction site.

Under the instruction of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, a government commission has been set up to deal with the consequences of the accident, as well as investigating the causes and effects of the incident, and providing immediate assistance to the victims and their families, the ministry said.

