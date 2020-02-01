Uzbekistan suspends regular flights to China

1 February 2020 11:06 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan has temporarily suspended regular flights to China amid the coronavirus outbreak Trend reports via Uzbekistan's Ministry of Health.

Chartered flights are planned to evacuate Uzbekistan's citizens from China.

The decision was taken by a government commission established by a decree of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on January 29.

Government commission instructed the Foreign Ministry to notify the Chinese side that Uzbekistan is temporarily suspending regular flights between the countries.

As Parliamentary Senate reports, 72 students from Uzbekistan are currently in China.

An outbreak of previously unknown pneumonia later identified as a new type of coronavirus and denoted as 2019-nCoV was registered in China's Wuhan in late Dec.2019.

In China alone, the number of patients with pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus reached 11,100 people, 258 patients died.

The World Health Organization has declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

