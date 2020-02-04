French specialists discussing solutions for Uzbekistan's environmental challenges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Embassy of Uzbekistan in France took part in ChangeNOW 2020 summit (January 30th, 31st - February 1st 2020), which was held in Grand Palais exhibition in Paris, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

During the session on biodiversity and sustainable development, the Uzbek diplomatic mission presented information on Uzbekistan's efforts to mitigate the consequences of the Aral Sea’s drying up, restore and socio-economic development of the Aral Sea region.

Initiatives of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on creation of multi-partner trust fund on human security for the Aral Sea region, under the aegis of the UN, the International innovation center of the Aral Sea region was especially noted.

Speaking at the event, Nicolas Busch from the Global Research Alliance for Sustainable Finance and Investment, shared that he had twice visited Uzbekistan, including to participate in the International Conference of High Level, organized under the auspices of the UN "Aral Sea - Zone of Environmental Innovation and Technology", held in Nukus in October 2019.

"I witnessed the planting of green areas on the dried-up bottom of the Aral Sea, as well as other innovative solutions to ensure sustainable development in the region," he said. "These initiatives are consonant with the objectives of ChangeNOW, which prompted us to organize the participation of Uzbek representatives in the event."

"We are ready to consider the possibility of organizing in Nukus a joint event dedicated to finding innovative solutions to a range of problems in the region with the participation of representatives of business and academic circles, financial institutions of France and other countries," said Busch.

"Uzbekistan has a great potential in this area, as the country has a unique resource - the ability to use solar energy almost all year round. This provides great prospects for Uzbekistan to develop international cooperation in this direction," said the Chairman of Smart Building Alliance for smart cities, Emmanuel Francois.

ChangeNOW is a key global initiative founded at the Paris Conference of the Parties. Issues on the agenda include climate change, environment, agriculture, education, energy, sustainable management of cities and regions.

The event was attended by over 20,000 participants from more than 100 countries and 500 companies.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news