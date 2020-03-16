Uzbekistan takes measures against spread of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 16

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan is adopting urgent measures against the spread of coronavirus in the country, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

Uzbekistan is temporarily suspending air, road and rail traffic with other countries due to the threat of coronavirus proliferation.

The regime takes effect from March 16.

As reported, Uzbekistan will bring back its citizens from other countries by organizing charter flights. Returning citizens will be sent to a two-week quarantine.

"In order to further prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it was decided to cancel all mass events on Novruz celebration," the message said. The ban also applies to all sports competitions and concerts.

Furthermore, schools, universities and kindergartens are temporarily closed in the country from March 16.

The first case of coronavirus was recorded in Uzbekistan on March 15. The infection was discovered during the medical check-up of an Uzbek citizen who returned from France. Later, virus was also detected in son and daughter of the infected citizen. Moreover, coronavirus was also found in an Uzbek citizen who arrived from Istanbul in the morning of March 15.

"Persons who were in contact with infected patients have been identified, a list of passengers who arrived with them in Uzbekistan has been drawn up. The work to identify their places of residence and take them under medical supervision is under way. All necessary anti-epidemic measures are being taken," the message said.

