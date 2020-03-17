More coronavirus cases reported in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 17

Coronavirus COVID-19 was detected in two more people in Uzbekistan, and the total number of infected in the country rose to eight, Trend reports referring to Uzbek Health Ministry.

As reported, another relative of the first infected Uzbek citizen who arrived from Paris on March 15 was found infected with COVID-19 virus.

In addition, the coronavirus was discovered during the medical check-up of Uzbek who flew from London to Tashkent Britain on March 14 on the flight operated by Uzbekistan Airways.

The first case of coronavirus was recorded in Uzbekistan on March 15. The infection was discovered during the medical check-up of a woman who is an Uzbek citizen and who returned from France. Later, the son and daughter of the woman were also detected to be infected with COVID-19.

Moreover, another Uzbek citizen who arrived from Istanbul in the morning of March 15 was found to be infected with coronavirus.

According to the Health Ministry, on March 16, 2020, husband and grandson of the first patient have been confirmed infected with COVID-19.

The outbreak of coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 7,154. Over 182,407 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

