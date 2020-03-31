Uzbek Ministry of Health invites expert from South Korea amid coronavirus spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbek Ministry of Health has invited an expert from South Korea to Uzbekistan to help fight the coronavirus, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Health.

Jae Wook Cho, a professor who holds the position of Chairman of the Scientific Committee of the Korean Medical Association and is a leading advisor for the fight against coronavirus, has already started his activities in Uzbekistan in close cooperation with the Ministry of Health.

The expert plans to pay special attention to treating patients with coronavirus infection and further expanding the effective use of modern medical technologies to accelerate their recovery.

Earlier, seven Uzbeks, who were diagnosed with coronavirus, recovered and were sent for rehabilitation.

As an additional measure to combat infections, it was decided to ban the movement of personal transport throughout the country without a special sticker from March 30 to April 20.

From the same date, the country's airports completely cease to operate.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was Uzbek woman who returned from France. The Ministry of Health later said that her son, daughter, husband and grandson also tested coronavirus-positive.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 37,800. Over 786,200 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 166,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. Several countries are working on a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

