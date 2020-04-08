Another man dies of COVID-19 in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 8

Trend:

A 40-year-old resident of Chirchik, Tashkent Province in Uzbekistan, who was diagnosed with coronavirus, died last night, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Health.

The cause of death was heart and lung failure, the message said.

The first case of COVID-19 infection in Uzbekistan was diagnosed on March 15. As of the morning of April 8,total number of coronavirus infected people in Uzbekistan is 534. Three patients died, 30 were cured and several are in a serious condition.

In addition, three Uzbek citizens who were diagnosed with coronavirus died in the U.S.

Since April 1, Uzbekistan announced a self-isolation regime in Tashkent, Nukus and other regional centers. Citizens over 65 are categorically prohibited from leaving their homes. They can go out only to visit pharmacies and shops near their respective places of residence.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 83,000. Over 1.4 million people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 307,000 people have reportedly recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.