OSCE provides humanitarian assistance to penal institutions of Uzbekistan

OSCE provided humanitarian assistance to Uzbekistan to prevent СOVID-19 in penal institutions of the country, Trend reports with reference to Uzbek media.

The OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan John MacGregor delivered assistance to prisons operating in Uzbekistan.

OSCE provided 15 types of protective equipment (face masks, medical gloves, protective suits), as well as laundry and personal hygiene products and antibacterial agents, totalling 180 million soum ($18,706).

These supplies were delivered to juvenile convicts in the educational colony, to a special contingent serving a sentence in the women's correctional facility and to the staff serving in penal institutions.

The leadership of the Penal Correction Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has expressed gratitude to John MacGregor for the OSCE's humanitarian assistance in preventing the coronavirus spread in penal institutions.

The total number of coronavirus infected people in Uzbekistan is 1054, as of April 14. To date, 85 people in the country have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection, four have died.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

