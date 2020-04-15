Bahrom Ashrafkhanov appointed ambassador of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15

Former executive director of the Extrabudgetary Pension Fund under the Ministry of Finance Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov was appointed ambassador of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan, Trend reports with the reference to Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

"On April 14, newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov, who previously worked as Executive Director of the Extrabudgetary Pension Fund, arrived in Baku from Tashkent," the report said.

In September 2019 Ashrafkhanov was appointed executive director of the Extrabudgetary Pension Fund and left this post in March 2020.

From 2002 to 2016 Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov worked in the Ministry of Finance. In particular, he was First Deputy Minister of Finance in 2005-2007 and Head of the Treasury in 2007-2016.

From 2016 to 2018, he was Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Russia. In September 2018, he was appointed Chairman of the Board of Uzbekneftegaz.

Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov was born in 1969. He is a graduate of the Tashkent State University of Economics, specializing in international monetary and credit relations. From 1993 to 1994, he studied at the University of Kentucky (U.S.), specializing in International Monetary and Credit Relations and Public Finance.

