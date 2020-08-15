A group of Russian doctors arrives in Uzbekistan
On 16 August, 40 specialists are expected to arrive in Uzbekistan to assist in the fight against coronavirus infection, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.uz.
Within a month they will work with Uzbek specialists, provide practical and methodological assistance.
This was announced by a member of the headquarters for the fight against coronavirus Barno Abdusamatova.
Latest
Citizens willing to return to Azerbaijan in their cars shall contact embassies, Operational Headquarters - Hikmat Hajiyev
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry shows satellite images of new illegal settlement in occupied Kalbajar (PHOTOS)