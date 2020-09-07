Uzbekistan considers purchasing Russian vaccine for COVID-19

Uzbekistan 7 September 2020 13:04 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan considers purchasing Russian vaccine for COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan is considering the possibility of using vaccines against coronavirus created in Russia and China and the possibility of resuming flights with both countries, Trend reports via uzreport.uz information agency in Uzbekistan.

The mentioned issue was discussed by Director of the Agency for Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare under the Ministry of Health and First Deputy Minister of Health of Uzbekistan Bakhodir Yusupaliev.

A number of other countries, including China, have approached Uzbekistan with an offer to take part in the third stage of clinical trials of a particular vaccine. Now colleagues are considering whether to participate in the third stage or purchase the vaccine after the successful completion of all trials.

“We are also considering the Russian vaccine. We know that it has already been registered in Russia and is undergoing the third stage of clinical trials. We are ready to timely purchase drugs for vaccination of the population, and the safety and efficacy of the vaccine are of great importance,” Yusupaliev said.

“We are waiting and preparing for the second wave. Autumn and winter period is a stratification of other infections, including influenza, acute respiratory infection. Quarantine measures are almost all weakened, contacts between people are increasing, schools, universities, kindergartens are opening,” the minister said.

As for air traffic with the Russian Federation, it may be resumed in September.

“Since August 15, the quarantine has been relaxed, and new exemptions have been introduced since September 5. We, like all countries, open schools, preschool institutions. And we need time to now assess the situation in the country. If the incidence decreases, this will create preconditions for the resumption of air traffic,” the minister underlined.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran expects IAEA to deal with 'ambiguities' it its report
Iran expects IAEA to deal with 'ambiguities' it its report
Iran's Atomic Energy Organization speaks on Natanz nuclear plant fire
Iran's Atomic Energy Organization speaks on Natanz nuclear plant fire
IAEA inspects one of two sites in Iran after long stand-off
IAEA inspects one of two sites in Iran after long stand-off
Loading Bars
Latest
Nokia takes a hit as Samsung secures Verizon 5G deal Europe 14:30
Turkey's activity on Turkmenistan's exchange for August Business 14:19
Kazakhstan's progress on harvesting grain revealed Business 14:16
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 7 Society 14:08
Volume of tomatoes and apples grown in Iran revealed Business 14:07
Israel's budget deficit widens to 8.1% Israel 14:06
Kazakhstan doubles crude oil exports to Uzbekistan in 1H2020 Oil&Gas 14:03
More companies to join Iran's Stock Exchange Business 14:02
Iran Energy Minister asks private sector to facilitate the country`s permanent membership in EAEU Business 13:59
Italy antitrust opens inquiry into Google, Apple, Dropbox on cloud computing Europe 13:53
Iran plans to commission oil facilities on Qeshm Island Oil&Gas 13:52
Afghanistan may serve as land-bridge to Indian Ocean and Persian Gulf for Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13:52
Gold price in Azerbaijan shows decline Finance 13:39
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds deposit auction Finance 13:36
Embassy: Geographical proximity, easy access, cultural affinity make Georgia attractive to Turkey Business 13:35
EBRD talks ways to improve Turkmenistan’s banking sector Finance 13:18
Pellet production of large Iranian companies grows Business 13:13
Volume of cargo movement through Turkish Antalya port disclosed Turkey 13:10
Uzbekistan considers purchasing Russian vaccine for COVID-19 Uzbekistan 13:04
EU works with Georgia to establish efficient, accessible and fair state Georgia 12:49
SOCAR points to prospects for direct trade with Afghanistan Oil&Gas 12:42
EBRD talks about planned projects with Turkmenistan Finance 12:42
Data on cargo shipment from Bulgaria via Turkey's ports unveiled Turkey 12:29
Iran discloses volume of gas production Oil&Gas 12:27
Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan reacts to information on arms delivery to Armenia Politics 12:27
Iran's National Information Network to promote domestic services Business 12:25
Turkmenistan to approve procedure for providing pastures for rent Business 12:20
Kazakhstan, UAE trade turnover surges despite COVID-19 Business 12:14
Shanghai-based renewable energy company eyes to expand its business in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12:14
Uzbekistan’s non-bank credit institutions to issue corporate bonds Finance 12:11
Azerbaijan’s Bulla Deniz field to have 5 new platforms by 2025 Oil&Gas 12:10
Iran reveals plans to be implemented in petrochemical sector Oil&Gas 11:55
Google’s Developer Students Club will be created at Baku Higher Oil School for the first time in Azerbaijan Society 11:54
President Ilham Aliyev views renovation work carried out at school No. 251, inaugurates new block of the school (PHOTO) Politics 11:46
EU's chief Brexit negotiator worried about negotiations Europe 11:42
Project to build housing units for MPs in Iran continues Tourism 11:38
UN supports Turkmenistan's response to fight against infectious diseases Turkmenistan 11:34
Film on Azerbaijani-Turkish fraternity, Armenian provocation, shot in Turkey (VIDEO) Politics 11:33
Kazakh oil services company to buy pumps via tender Tenders 11:30
Georgia expects rich hazelnut harvest in Samegrelo region Business 11:20
TAP details test gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Europe Oil&Gas 11:20
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Vanuatu Other News 11:20
Iran increases land for greenhouses Business 11:12
Georgia reports 34 new cases of coronavirus Georgia 11:09
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:07
Azerbaijani currency rates for September 7 Finance 11:07
Water and electricity facilities to be commissioned in Iran's Yazd, Kerman provinces Oil&Gas 11:04
Turkish energy ministry extends license of TPAO for oil, gas exploration Oil&Gas 11:02
Uzbek confectionery manufacturer to enter US market Uzbekistan 11:02
Turkmenistan to sign contract with UAE’s company to buy equipment Business 10:55
China’s Universal Energy sets up remote management to maintain its renewable projects in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 10:53
Turkey reveals cargo movement figures from Georgia via its ports Turkey 10:50
Update on work schedule for Azerbaijan’s Umid field Oil&Gas 10:31
Afghanistan, Kazakhstan buy gasoline from Turkmenistan Business 10:31
Data on seven-month benzoyl shipments through Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 10:30
Extraction from Iran's South Yaran oil field increases Oil&Gas 10:29
Azerbaijan more than triples five-year production of brown rice Economy 10:28
Uzbek ministry talks on halt of gas supplies to Tajikistan Oil&Gas 10:26
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for September 7 Uzbekistan 10:11
Iranian currency rates for September 7 Finance 10:10
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 50 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:10
Iran expects IAEA to deal with 'ambiguities' it its report Business 10:09
Russia-China trade down by 3.2% in January-August Russia 10:05
Iran to set up venture capital funds Business 09:58
German industry foresees slight rise in output in coming months Europe 09:58
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company to buy pumps via tender Tenders 09:50
S&P cuts Teva's rating on rising litigation risks Israel 09:48
Volume of cargo shipment from Russia via Turkey's ports revealed Turkey 09:46
China August meat imports fall but year-to-date imports surge Other News 09:45
Azerbaijani president congratulates CEO of Rosneft Politics 09:43
Turkey details volume of Libyan cargo shipment through its ports Turkey 09:42
Oil skids after Saudi price cuts, demand optimism fades Oil&Gas 09:41
Iran's Jam Petrochemical Company reveals funds saved by import substitution Oil&Gas 09:36
Wheat production in Iran's Qazvin Province surpasses local demand Business 09:31
Pars Oil and Gas Company announces tender to buy laboratory reactor Tenders 09:14
Iran's Atomic Energy Organization speaks on Natanz nuclear plant fire Nuclear Program 09:12
Iran dismisses importing fruits in exchange for frozen assets Business 09:03
Iran looks to develop own text messaging apps for people to use Business 08:55
Rehabilitation of Zemo Imereti-Racha road actively progressing in Georgia Construction 08:52
Rouhani: Iran's gov't to make delayed payments to helthcare sector workers Business 08:49
Iran to have extra 500 km of freeways by March 2021 Business 08:45
Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 08:44
Erdogan urges European leaders to take neutral stance on East Med Turkey 08:23
Uzbekistan, Russia expanding bilateral cooperation in agro-industrial sector Business 07:56
Typhoon lashes South Korea after battering Japanese islands Other News 07:48
Kazakhstan reports new COVID-19 cases, total at 106,361 Kazakhstan 07:15
Worldwide COVID-19 cases exceed 27 million, according to Johns Hopkins University World 06:38
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll reaches 126,650 as throngs celebrate long weekend Other News 05:59
5.1-magnitude quake hits Gonbad-e Kavus of Iran: USGS Society 05:22
Over 200 U.N. staff in Syria infected with COVID-19 - medics, U.N. official Arab World 04:29
Saudi-led coalition destroys explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen's Houthis Arab World 03:56
Fourteen more coronavirus patients died in Moscow in past day Russia 03:21
UK's Johnson tells EU to agree trade deal by October 15 or 'move on' Europe 02:44
513 new COVID-19 cases reported in UAE, 73,984 in total Arab World 02:01
4 killed in mine collapse in southwestern Iran Society 01:15
Turkey reports 1,578 daily COVID-19 cases, 279,806 in total Turkey 00:28
Gold production at Iran's Zarshouran mine expands Business 6 September 23:59
Number of Kazakh citizens visiting Turkey in 1H2020 down Business 6 September 23:42
Passage of trucks from Iran's Jolfa customs increases Business 6 September 23:38
Three Katyusha rockets land in Baghdad airport grounds Other News 6 September 23:21
All news