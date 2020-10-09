US donates additional medical supplies for Uzbekistan to fight COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The United States through the Agency for International Development (USAID) has provided Uzbekistan with medical supplies worth $2.23 million to support the country's efforts to combat coronavirus, Trend reports citing Dunyo information agency.

In addition, laboratory equipment for expanded testing for COVID-19 and supplies for conducting 100,000 tests were transferred to Uzbekistan.

"The US government is committed to working closely with its Uzbek partners to support the country's efforts to protect health and well-being of Uzbek people," Acting Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Uzbekistan Alexis Sullivan said.

The donated equipment and materials are part of the ongoing US government assistance to Uzbekistan in the fight against COVID-19. To date, the US government has allocated $8.8 million to Uzbekistan for this purpose.

In September, USAID donated over 200 ventilators to Uzbekistan. At the same time, the agency worked closely with the Ministry of Health and other departments to distribute these devices to medical institutions throughout the country.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva