Uzbekistan to attract US investments for railway project in Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

Trend:

The heads of Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan will send a joint request to attract funds to the US Financial Corporation for International Development and other international financial institutions for the construction of the Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul railway, Trend reports with reference to gazeta.uz.

This follows from the decree of Uzbekistan’s president on expanding economic cooperation with Afghanistan

According to the decree, in December 2020, the ministers of transport of Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan will hold negotiations on an operational study and selection of the most economically profitable direction of the Trans-Afghan railway.

The preparation of project documents will be completed by June 2021, and the construction of the railway is scheduled to begin in September next year.

This railway line will provide Uzbekistan with access to the seaports of Pakistan.

In October this year, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan agreed to jointly attract international financing for the implementation of transport projects in Central Asia.