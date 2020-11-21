Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for November 21

Uzbekistan 21 November 2020 11:19 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for November 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases for November 21 in Uzbekistan increased to 71,280, Trend reports with reference to the statistics of the Uzbek Ministry of Health.

To date, 68,525 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 603 have died.

At the moment, 2,152 patients are treated in medical institutions in Uzbekistan in accordance with the standards.

According to the Ministry of Health, all new cases were identified among those who were in contact with patients. In particular, 126 cases were revealed in Tashkent, 51 cases in Tashkent region, eight cases in Fergana region, six cases in Namangan region, four cases each in Samarkand, Jizzakh and Bukhara regions and three cases each were revealed in Andijan region and in Karakalpakstan Republic.

From October 1, all border crossing points in Uzbekistan are opened for road, rail, and air transport.

Under the instructions of president of Uzbekistan, unlimited movement of vehicles, as well as local air and rail travel in Uzbekistan, was resumed since August 15, 2020. Also, from August 17, 2020, Tashkent resumed public transportation.

The activities of pre-school educational organizations and general education schools in a traditional and remote form is allowed from September 2020 in accordance with the opinions of parents and proposals of local councils of deputies.

Citizens are required to wear masks when entering public transport.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was an Uzbek woman who returned from France. The Ministry of Health later announced that her son, daughter, husband, and grandson also tested positive for coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese Wuhan city - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Uzbekistan as an active member of the WHO European Regional Office has joined the Coronavirus vaccination program.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @romakayeva

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran's customs offices follow up on two weeks of COVID-19 lockdown
Iran's customs offices follow up on two weeks of COVID-19 lockdown
Demand for Turkish cement in Iran declines
Demand for Turkish cement in Iran declines
Investment in Iran's freeways to reduce gasoline consumption
Investment in Iran's freeways to reduce gasoline consumption
Loading Bars
Latest
Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna Construction opens tender for equipment dismantling Tenders 11:54
Turkish Armed Forces to be sent to Karabakh soon - Turkish defense minister Politics 11:39
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for November 21 Uzbekistan 11:19
Azerbaijan to limit sale of polyethylene bags, disposable tableware Society 11:19
Iran's customs offices follow up on two weeks of COVID-19 lockdown Society 11:03
No building in normal condition left by Armenians in Aghdam (PHOTOS) Politics 11:03
Delta, WestJet scrap planned joint venture after U.S. demands US 10:56
US funding purchase of weapons for Georgian Defense Forces Finance 10:39
France's pro-Armenian position means support for aggressive policy - Turkish FM Politics 10:36
Liberation of Aghdam district - huge political victory of Azerbaijan, says Russian expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:30
Demand for Turkish cement in Iran declines Turkey 10:30
Georgia reveals volume of exported fish Business 10:29
Members of Turkmen Union of Industries considering obtaining Fitch rating Finance 10:02
France highlights liberation of Azerbaijan's Aghdam from Armenian occupation (PHOTO) Politics 09:42
Investment in Iran's freeways to reduce gasoline consumption Oil&Gas 09:34
Azerbaijani FM talks preservation of historical monuments in Karabakh with French FM Politics 09:22
Iran, Portugal confer on visa issues under pandemic Iran 08:38
US President Donald Trump to take part in virtual G20 summit US 07:42
Kazakhstan sees positive trend in transparency of ecological information Oil&Gas 07:01
UMEX open to expand direct co-op with Turkmenistan Transport 05:01
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 620,000 in past day World 04:07
UN chief urges G20 leaders to act, cooperate before they meet online World 03:08
Buildings collapse kills 4 as intense rainfall hits Egypt Arab World 02:00
74 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 01:13
Iran, Oman eyeing cultural cooperation Iran 00:05
Euronews films report about Filuzuli region of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20 November 23:59
World Bank ready to continue fruitful cooperation with Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 20 November 23:45
Details on Uzbekistan-Afghanistan agreement on energy supply revealed Oil&Gas 20 November 23:35
UK records another 20,252 coronavirus cases with 511 deaths Europe 20 November 22:32
New COVID-19 rules in place for N Kazakhstan rgn Kazakhstan 20 November 21:34
Turkey expands scope of human trials for vaccine from China Turkey 20 November 21:27
Restrictions imposed on movement from 22:00 will not be valid on November 21-22 Georgia 20 November 21:17
Iranian, Afghan provinces urge expansion of mutual ties Iran 20 November 21:02
Azerbaijani flag hoisted in Aghdam (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 20 November 20:14
Turkmenistan increases imports of steel from Turkey Business 20 November 20:13
Germany’s Wittur Holding GMBH supplies new elevators to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Economy 20 November 20:05
More than half of investments in Azerbaijan accounts for private sector Finance 20 November 19:54
Cost of housing in secondary market of Azerbaijan’s Baku increases Business 20 November 19:42
Azerbaijani State Oil Company discusses financial and economic activity for 9M2020 (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 20 November 19:29
Toyota Caucasus plans to open new official center Business 20 November 18:36
Azerbaijan’s Azersu company to allocate funds to improve water supply Business 20 November 18:26
Ukraine boosts import of oil, petrochemicals from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 20 November 17:58
Azerbaijani banks reduce purchase-sale of foreign currency over 9M2020 Finance 20 November 17:52
Iran to launch Tehran-Khaf railway to open soon Transport 20 November 17:49
UK interested in investing in subsoil use in Kazakhstan Business 20 November 17:47
Russian Bank ready to expand co-op with Uzbekistan in oil, gas sector Oil&Gas 20 November 17:44
Uzbekistan to attract int’l investors to online auction for strategic mineral deposits Business 20 November 17:43
EU plans tight car CO2 limits under green finance rules Europe 20 November 17:41
Russian airlines get admission on conducting regular flights to Uzbekistan Transport 20 November 17:40
Daily AZN/USD rate remains stable - Central Bank of Azerbaijan Finance 20 November 17:38
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on liberation of Aghdam Politics 20 November 17:37
Gold exports from Georgia up Business 20 November 17:33
Operator of Kazakhstan's Kashagan field eyes creating access channels to artificial islands Business 20 November 17:29
El Al signs cooperation MOU with Etihad Airways Israel 20 November 17:28
Azerbaijan to sell joint-stock companies through auction Business 20 November 17:27
Kazakhstan’s KazBurGas to pay out dividends for 2019 Business 20 November 17:18
Turkmenistan imports large volume of food oil from EAEU Business 20 November 17:14
Kazakhstan announces leader region in semi-finished gold production Kazakhstan 20 November 17:13
Iran needs to reform its water consumption model - expert Business 20 November 17:04
Review of Georgian exports to China Business 20 November 16:54
Azerbaijan to consider civilians killed from Armenian aggression as martyrs Politics 20 November 16:48
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office files criminal case against Armenians who set fire to forests in occupied territories Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20 November 16:43
Azerbaijan confirms 1,404 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 20 November 16:41
Geostat reveals data on China's exports to Georgia Business 20 November 16:40
Iran`s Makran coast to become country's energy hub Oil&Gas 20 November 16:34
IMF's assistance in improving compile of price statistics in Uzbekistan continues Uzbekistan 20 November 16:34
UK names main elements of trade turnover with Turkmenistan Business 20 November 16:26
Kazakhstan, Russia to cooperate in digitalization sector ICT 20 November 16:21
Kazakhstan decreases crude petroleum exports to Lithuania Oil&Gas 20 November 16:15
Russia doubles export of premium gasoline to Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 20 November 16:14
Azerbaijan increases import of 95 RON gasoline from Iran Oil&Gas 20 November 16:08
Amazon bows to French pressure to push back 'Black Friday' sales US 20 November 16:07
Turkmen Health opens tender for medical equipment purchase Tenders 20 November 16:03
Azerbaijani army in full control of Aghdam - Trend's chief editor tells Al-Arabia TV (VIDEO) Politics 20 November 15:59
Iran to fine for violation of health protocols to curb COVID-19 Society 20 November 15:58
Iran launches new plan to confront coronavirus in deprived areas Society 20 November 15:49
Volume of long-term loans for construction sector grows in Azerbaijan Finance 20 November 15:45
Azerbaijan's MES representative meets with his Russian counterpart in Shusha Politics 20 November 15:41
Kazakh bank amends concessional lending program for business entities Finance 20 November 15:38
Canada’s BitCan supporting SOCAR in gas storage project Oil&Gas 20 November 15:33
Kazakhstan increases imports of Azerbaijani-made goods Business 20 November 15:29
TUV Austria Azerbaijan LLC wins tender launched by mining company Business 20 November 15:22
Revenues from transporting cargo via Kazakhstan's internal waters surges Transport 20 November 15:20
Now Mobile Payment Service is available for Azercell post-paid subscribers as well! Society 20 November 15:18
Volume of market services per capita in Uzbekistan slightly increases in October Uzbekistan 20 November 15:15
Call for prayer sounded in mosque of Aghdam liberated from Armenian occupation (VIDEO) Politics 20 November 15:12
Azerbaijan announces date for payment of subsidies to farmers Business 20 November 15:12
Azerbaijan’s relations with neighboring countries are normal, but Armenia is making claims - President Aliyev Politics 20 November 15:07
Maximum of 65,000 people lived in Nagorno-Karabakh, including occupied territories - President Aliyev Politics 20 November 15:00
If sober-minded forces come to power in Armenia now, after crisis, we are ready to establish normal relations with such sound forces - President Aliyev Politics 20 November 14:57
In early days of war, representatives of countries that wanted to impose conditions on us received our harsh response - President Aliyev Politics 20 November 14:56
Aghdam residents hold festive march (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 20 November 14:54
Azerbaijan sees tenfold increase in number of COVID-infectees Society 20 November 14:54
EAEU increases export of frozen fruit to Turkmenistan Business 20 November 14:52
Georgia reveals data on sales of nonstandard apples Business 20 November 14:47
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana launching direct flights to Maldives Business 20 November 14:42
Geostat reveals volume of Russian export to Georgia Business 20 November 14:30
Victory march on liberation of Aghdam district held in Baku (PHOTOS) Society 20 November 14:28
We could have destroyed Khankandi in a day - President Aliyev Politics 20 November 14:27
Uzbekistan’s 10M2020 volume of market services disclosed Uzbekistan 20 November 14:26
All news