Cement price up in Uzbekistan due to decrease in production volumes

Uzbekistan 2 December 2020 05:01 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan is a winner - Turkish government
Armenian PM's attempts to meet with Russian president fail
French Senate betrays democratic values - Turkish government
Latest
Ford announces 580 mln USD investment in Argentina Business 05:38
Cement price up in Uzbekistan due to decrease in production volumes Uzbekistan 05:01
House seen backing bill that could block Chinese firms from U.S. securities markets Business 04:16
Lebanon central bank can keep subsidies for only two more months Finance 03:28
Nigerian troops kill 5 gunmen, rescue nine hostages Other News 02:51
Israeli archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old game dice Israel 01:39
Tesla CEO says he is open to friendly deal with rival carmaker Business 00:47
Uzbekistan’s export of furniture products to Italy down Business 1 December 23:50
Iran increases exports from Gilan Province Business 1 December 23:41
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender to buy spares Tenders 1 December 23:35
FAA issues new first air certificate for Boeing 737 MAX since 2019 Transport 1 December 23:30
Number of Kyrgyzstan’s recoveries from COVID-19 reaches 64,711 with 560 new ones Kyrgyzstan 1 December 22:24
Georgia to participate in discussion on Black Sea security at NATO Foreign Ministerial Georgia 1 December 22:19
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rising in Iran Finance 1 December 22:15
Turkey to start COVID-19 vaccination drive after Dec. 11 Turkey 1 December 22:10
COVID-related restriction may complicate procedures for car registration in Georgia Business 1 December 21:16
Euronews prepares reportage from Azerbaijani Aghdam liberated from occupation (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 December 21:02
AP highlights aspects of Armenian Armed Forces withdrawal from districts of Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 December 20:33
Israeli airline conducts 1st commercial passenger flight to UAE Israel 1 December 20:28
Humiliating prisoners of war is not characteristic of Azerbaijani people - State Security Service Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 December 20:05
Quarantine regime to affect some investment projects of Kazakh national oil company Oil&Gas 1 December 19:53
Equal number of Russian, Turkish personnel to work in center to control ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 December 19:49
Georgian IT sector to arouse investor interest ICT 1 December 19:25
Azerbaijani marine infantry personnel return to place of permanent deployment (PHOTO) Politics 1 December 19:22
Delivery process of logistic support assets for peacekeeping contingent in Azerbaijan continues (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 1 December 19:13
Georgian economy sees decrease due to COVID-19 lockdown Business 1 December 19:11
Return of Lachin district by Azerbaijan has not only important political, but also economic significance - Georgian expert Georgia 1 December 19:11
AP publishes article highlighting political success of Azerbaijan over Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 December 18:45
Foreign trade operations between Azerbaijan and Poland up Business 1 December 18:42
Georgia reveals details of Fourth Stage of Anti-Crisis Plan Business 1 December 18:41
Azerbaijani Culture Minister gives interview to France 24 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 December 18:32
Gradual liberalization of wholesale and retail electricity markets defined in Georgia Oil&Gas 1 December 18:18
Import of aluminum by Azerbaijan up Business 1 December 18:13
Georgia approves volume of external debt planned for 2021 Finance 1 December 18:09
Development of well-functioning gas hub to diversify Georgia’s gas market Oil&Gas 1 December 18:08
Uzbekistan, Belarus eye signing mutual tourism dev’t agreement Tourism 1 December 18:02
Demand for tobacco products in Azerbaijan may decline amid pandemic crisis Business 1 December 18:00
UAE based company to grow cannabis in Uzbekistan’s Syrdarya region Business 1 December 17:57
Fiat brand to electrify 60% of its models by end-2021 Europe 1 December 17:56
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry auctions state medium-term bonds Finance 1 December 17:55
Georgian hazelnut-producing company faces with complex logistics Business 1 December 17:54
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 2 Oil&Gas 1 December 17:53
Number of phishing attacks on Azerbaijani web sites down ICT 1 December 17:51
European culture to have new dimensions with Lachin's liberation - US expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 December 17:48
Enagas working on 12 projects in hydrogen developments Oil&Gas 1 December 17:48
Spanish Enagas moving towards more sustainable energy model Oil&Gas 1 December 17:45
Azerbaijan's mortgage fund puts up new bond tranche for auction Finance 1 December 17:42
Georgia names number of beneficiaries of discount cards under agro-diesel promotion program Oil&Gas 1 December 17:38
World Bank helps Georgia to purchase equipment in its fight against coronavirus Business 1 December 17:35
Italy decreases crude petroleum oil import from Kazakhstan year-on-year Oil&Gas 1 December 17:34
Azerbaijan's minister of transport meets UK ambassador ICT 1 December 17:31
Municipality of Italy's Milan adopts document in support of Azerbaijan Politics 1 December 17:01
Ganja teenager won a bronze medal at the International Olympiad in Informatics! Business 1 December 16:39
Production at Azerbaijan’s Kursangi, Garabagli fields adjusted under OPEC+ deal Oil&Gas 1 December 16:35
Georgia reveals Top-5 insurance companies by car insurance premiums Finance 1 December 16:34
Israeli startups raised over $900m in November Israel 1 December 16:31
Afrosiyob Palace hotel in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand region put up for auction Business 1 December 16:24
Absolute volume of mortgage loans in Azerbaijan grows in 10M2020 Finance 1 December 16:22
Kazakhstan creating e-maps of farmlands to support farmers Business 1 December 16:20
Projects linking Turkmenistan with South Caucasus may be of great interest to Belgium - ambassador Business 1 December 16:15
Georgia sees increase in persimmon and caraway seeds export Business 1 December 16:12
Uzbekistan meets criteria for participation in GSP+, EU commission says Uzbekistan 1 December 16:10
Kazakhstan-based ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC looks to expand export supplies Business 1 December 16:08
Azerbaijan increases production of construction materials Construction 1 December 16:06
BP PETROLLERİ A.S. reduces aviation fuels exports Oil&Gas 1 December 16:02
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on liberation of Lachin (PHOTO) Politics 1 December 15:50
Georgia sees increase in volume of overdue loans Finance 1 December 15:47
Kazakhstan, Russia eye increasing mutual flights Transport 1 December 15:44
SHELL & TURCAS PETROL A.S. reduces petroleum products’ sales in Turkey Oil&Gas 1 December 15:44
UK retailer Debenhams to be liquidated Europe 1 December 15:40
Pfizer-BioNTech seek EU emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine, target December rollout Europe 1 December 15:39
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for December 1 Society 1 December 15:37
Georgian Stock Exchange launches debut depositary notes Finance 1 December 15:31
Ukraine to launch new flights to Azerbaijan Transport 1 December 15:30
Employment in Iran's Zanjan Province increases Business 1 December 15:28
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for spare parts Tenders 1 December 15:24
Gas supply projects for Kazakh cities to help improve social conditions of citizens Oil&Gas 1 December 15:22
Azerbaijanis in Switzerland protest against 'Le Temps' newspaper of succumbing to Armenian provocation Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 December 15:22
Wheat cultivation increases in Iran Business 1 December 15:16
OPEC+ likely to reach compromise to delay increase in production Oil&Gas 1 December 15:04
Give city of Marseille to Armenians, change its name, create second state for them there - President Aliyev to French Senate Politics 1 December 15:02
Baku Textile Factory to produce millions of face masks during December 2020 Business 1 December 14:59
Total amount of transactions on Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for November 2020 Business 1 December 14:57
Georgia reports 3,759 new cases of coronavirus Georgia 1 December 14:56
We are back Lachin! - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Politics 1 December 14:55
EU supports Georgia in strengthening electricity market reforms Oil&Gas 1 December 14:52
Pensions to increase in Georgia from January 1 Finance 1 December 14:50
Singapore Cooperation Enterprise to support e-commerce dev't in Kazakhstan Business 1 December 14:45
Azerbaijan confirms 4,426 new COVID-19 cases, 1,995 recoveries Society 1 December 14:45
Azerbaijan's volume of deposits in national currency edges up Finance 1 December 14:44
Iranian gov't has one-month deadline to suspend implementation of NPT Additional Protocol Politics 1 December 14:38
Current average cotton yield in Azerbaijan exceeds last year's - Agriculture Ministry Business 1 December 14:35
Import of defense industry products by Georgia from Turkey up Turkey 1 December 14:30
More private Turkmen companies manufacture dairy products Business 1 December 14:28
Uzbekneftegaz JSC opens tender for IT services Tenders 1 December 14:28
Pilot cargo transportation between Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan carried out via digital procedure Transport 1 December 14:28
Uzbekistan's Kafolat Insurance Company shows solid financial performance amid coronavirus lockdowns Finance 1 December 14:27
Georgian Phazis Oil Company implementing Kulevi high-technology oil refinery project Oil&Gas 1 December 14:27
AzerTelecom’s digital infrastructure project along bottom of Caspian Sea discussed at “Turkmentel 2020” conference (PHOTO) Economy 1 December 14:26
Azerbaijan establishing connection with its integral part, Nakhchivan. Azerbaijan connects with Turkey - President Aliyev Politics 1 December 14:26
