Uzbekistan and Russia discuss prospects for expanding bilateral partnership

On 9 December 2020, in the format of a video conference, extended negotiations were held between the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov with the Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Maxim Reshetnikov with the participation of the heads of key ministries and departments of two countries, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

Within the framework of the negotiations, the progress in the implementation of the agreements reached following the 21st meeting of the Uzbek-Russian Intergovernmental Commission, as well as the prospects for expanding bilateral partnership in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres and in the field of industrial cooperation were discussed.

The reports of bilateral working groups on the results of the elaboration of certain areas of cooperation were considered, topical issues were considered and mutually beneficial solutions were developed.

Also, through the relevant ministries and departments of the two countries, a constructive exchange of views took place on a number of issues of mutual interest and algorithms for further interaction were determined.

A high assessment was given to the agreements on intensifying cooperation in the field of industrial cooperation, reached during the visit of the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Dmitry Manturov to Uzbekistan. The Russian side expressed its readiness to provide comprehensive assistance in attracting specialized Russian companies to the implementation of new joint projects in the field of pharmaceuticals, agriculture, light industry, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering and electronics.

As a result of the negotiations, the parties emphasized the effectiveness of this format for discussing topical issues of cooperation and came to an agreement to continue the practice of regular negotiations in an expanded format on a systematic basis for the purpose of high-quality and timely implementation of the agreements reached, as well as the development of new investment projects and trade contracts.