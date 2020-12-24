Uzbekistan eyes co-op with India on joint research for dev’t of vaccine against COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan is interested in the development of cooperation with the Indian side in organizing production and conducting joint research on the development of a vaccine against COVID-19, Trend reports citing podrobno.uz.

According to the Indian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Manish Prabhat, India has a significant vaccine production capacity. Currently, three vaccines are being developed in India. One of them is in the third stage of clinical trials, the other two are in the second. The vaccines will soon go into production and will be available to people.

“Uzbekistan is negotiating with Indian manufacturing companies, and we hope that these negotiations will be successful," he said.

Minister of Innovative Development Ibrohim Abdurakhmonov said that the Indian vaccine is based on a particle of an exhausted virus.

“When it is created, a particle of protein is cloned, and then recombinant proteins are produced. This vaccine does not contain any components that are contained in the structure of the virus," the minister said.

According to the Deputy Director of the Agency for the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry Alisher Temirov, Uzbekistan today pays special attention to the development of cooperation with the Indian side in organizing production and conducting joint research on the development of a vaccine against coronavirus.

"To date, negotiations are underway with Zydus Cadila, Bharat Biotech, and other companies," he said.

Covaxin, Bharat Biotech's vaccine, which is being developed in partnership with the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), is in phase three trials and could be launched several months earlier than expected. The late-stage trials began in November, and preliminary results have shown it to be safe and effective.

Zydus Cadila is expected to conduct phase three trials of its potential ZyCoV-D vaccine with 30,000 participants. Research is scheduled to begin in December. The company has so far completed vaccinating 1,000 Phase II participants and plans to submit the data to the regulatory agency this month.

