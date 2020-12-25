Italy supports Uzbekistan’s accession to WTO

Uzbekistan 25 December 2020 15:07 (UTC+04:00)
Italy supports Uzbekistan’s accession to WTO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Italy expressed its commitment to comprehensive support of Uzbekistan in the framework of the accession of Uzbekistan to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan.

Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Sardor Umurzakov, and the newly appointed Ambassador of Italy to Uzbekistan Agostino Pinna discussed topical issues of bilateral partnership in the investment, trade, economic and cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

The parties noted untapped potential in the field of investment cooperation, and in this connection, an agreement was reached on intensifying business contacts in the oil and gas, energy and chemical industries, agriculture, electrical engineering, and mechanical engineering, as well as on interaction to attract large Italian companies to implement projects in Uzbekistan.

According to the information, Italy confirmed its readiness to continue rendering assistance to Uzbekistan in obtaining the status of a beneficiary country of the General System of Preferences (GSP +), which will allow duty-free export of more than 6,000 commodity items to the European Union (EU) countries, as well as signing an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) with the EU.

In addition, proposals were voiced and further actions were identified to sign an agreement on cooperation between the Samarkand region of Uzbekistan and the Lombardy region of the Italian for further development of the interregional partnership.

Furthermore, the parties agreed on a number of planned bilateral events, including the holding of the seventh meeting of the Intergovernmental Uzbek-Italian Working Group on trade, economic and industrial cooperation in Tashkent in the first half of 2021.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan sees decrease in volume of population's deposits
Azerbaijan sees decrease in volume of population's deposits
Azerbaijan to revise staff payroll system in budgetary organizations - Accounting Chamber
Azerbaijan to revise staff payroll system in budgetary organizations - Accounting Chamber
Notable growth recorded in Azerbaijan's money supply
Notable growth recorded in Azerbaijan's money supply
Loading Bars
Latest
Romania interested in more significant presence of its companies Turkmen market Business 15:36
State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads completes repair of several streets, roads in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) Transport 15:31
Path to renewables is path to lasting peace in South Caucasus Politics 15:22
Georgia names number of beneficiaries of discount cards under agro-diesel promotion program Oil&Gas 15:17
Azerbaijan sees decrease in volume of population's deposits Finance 15:16
Italy supports Uzbekistan’s accession to WTO Uzbekistan 15:07
Azerbaijan to revise staff payroll system in budgetary organizations - Accounting Chamber Finance 15:07
Notable growth recorded in Azerbaijan's money supply Finance 14:59
Georgian Railway's revenues from passenger transportation drop Transport 14:58
Iran, Iraq Shalamcheh border closed due to outbreak of new strain of coronavirus in UK Society 14:49
Moscow to host second Caspian Economic Forum in Aug. 2021 Business 14:46
Kazakhstan's major e-commerce services company places public bonds Finance 14:34
Georgian farmers receive significant funds as part of state support program Business 14:27
Preliminary report prepared on torture of Azerbaijani POWs by Armenia Politics 14:21
BP regional president congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:19
Iran allocates funds to import COVID-19 vaccine Society 14:09
Azerbaijan integrates banking system with capabilities of largest foreign services ICT 14:04
Russia records 29,018 new daily coronavirus cases Russia 13:58
Russia's 'Vedomosti' names Azerbaijan's president "Politician of the Year" Politics 13:57
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee exceeds outlook on tax, customs duties to state budget Finance 13:50
Turkmenistan's Turkmengeology opens tender for purchase of metal products Tenders 13:32
Azerbaijani farmers to be able to use subsidies remaining on their cards - ministry Economy 13:31
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenhimiya opens tender to buy catalyst grids Tenders 13:18
Georgian Railways see decrease in revenues Transport 13:16
First stage of highway construction in Azerbaijan's liberated territories on final stage Society 13:15
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy methanol via tender Tenders 13:11
Uzbekistan’s import of passenger car tires down in November Transport 13:01
Turkmenistan significantly expands development of oil, gas sector Oil&Gas 12:51
Amendments made in state budget of Uzbekistan for 2020 Finance 12:50
Georgia reports 1,881 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 12:49
Azerbaijan Jewelers Association talks plans for 2021 Business 12:43
Azerbaijan shares data on compensations paid to depositors of closed banks Finance 12:39
Sukuk issuances of Islamic Development Bank cross-list at Astana International Exchange Finance 12:32
Member of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:29
Former PM of Croatia congratulates President Aliyev Politics 12:28
Azerbaijan to impose fees for mandatory health insurance Society 12:24
Azerbaijan's electricity supplier laying high-voltage line to liberated Shusha (VIDEO) Oil&Gas 12:23
Kazakhstan crude oil, petroleum products export volume to EAEU decreases Oil&Gas 12:17
Kazakhstan boosts exports to agricultural crops export to EAEU member states Business 12:13
Singaporean company to install system for wastewater treatment in Uzbekistan’s regions Uzbekistan 12:13
Georgian Tbilisi holds largest share of GDP by regions Business 12:06
Azerbaijan receives another batch of humanitarian cargo from Russian MES (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:02
Azerbaijan announces demobilization of military servicemen Politics 11:59
Kazakhstan Development Bank forms projects pipeline to potentially receive syndicated financing Business 11:59
Turkmenistan’s cotton-spinning factory names production volumes Business 11:52
St. Korea to assist in improving socio-economic conditions of Uzbekistan's Aral Sea region Finance 11:48
Azerbaijani oil prices drop Finance 11:39
U.S. will require negative COVID-19 tests for all UK passengers US 11:35
Azerbaijan's ANAMA finds white phosphorus bombs in liberated Sugovushan (PHOTO) Politics 11:34
Georgia sees increase in tea export value Business 11:33
Trend News Agency's Editor-in-Chief still in intensive care, after COVID-19 infection Society 11:32
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan in talks over creation of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway corridor Transport 11:27
India sends RT-PCR COVID-19 test kits to Bhutan to fight the pandemic Other News 11:23
World Bank to fund $500m 'green' highways project in India Other News 11:21
Turkmenistan creates new projects in field of digitalization ICT 11:20
Luxembourg Parliament interested not in resolving conflict, but in inciting discord - Azerbaijani MFA Politics 11:14
Turkish Minister of Health talks effectiveness of Sinovac vaccine Turkey 11:11
Bahar-Gum Deniz block: details of operating costs for Q3 Oil&Gas 11:02
Azerbaijani precious metals grow in price Finance 11:02
First carbamide obtained at Uzbekistan’s Navoiazot Uzbekistan 11:00
Kazakhstan, Germany boost mutual trade amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 10:59
EBRD intends to continue co-op with Turkmenistan's private sector to promote business dev't Finance 10:58
President Aliyev receiving congratulations on occasion of his birthday Politics 10:51
Bahar gas field: updates on construction Oil&Gas 10:49
Head of Iran-Turkey Joint Chamber of Commerce discusses trade relations Business 10:48
Construction progress at Gum Deniz field – latest data Oil&Gas 10:44
Labeling of imported food products in Uzbekistan to be mandatory Uzbekistan 10:42
Kazakhstan's Kuryk port opens tender for equipment modernization Tenders 10:22
Azerbaijan discloses 11M2020 value of trade surplus Business 10:20
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for December 25 Uzbekistan 10:14
Feasibility study for integration of Azerbaijani, Iranian, Russian electricity networks ongoing Oil&Gas 10:08
Kazakhstan’s oil-producing company opens tender to buy filters Tenders 10:06
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec.25 Finance 09:59
Trangaz postpones some completion deadlines Oil&Gas 09:53
Azerbaijan's parliament to continue discussing state budget for 2021 Politics 09:51
Georgia's import of tubes, pipes, hollow profiles from Turkey increases Business 09:51
Georgia reveals data on exports of semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel to Turkey Business 09:50
Georgia sees increase in Construction Cost Index Construction 09:46
Georgian exports of knitwear to Turkey decreases Business 09:43
Georgian import of medical products from Turkey down Business 09:39
Georgia increases import of vehicles from Turkey Business 09:36
Prices of domestically manufactured home appliances to remain stable in Iran Business 09:35
Iran Expediency Council starts reviewing of FATF related bills Finance 09:35
Next gift top-ups to over 1,000 healthcare workers Society 09:16
Georgian Walnut company eyes to test organic production in 2021 Business 09:06
Chinese mainland reports 7 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 08:36
Iran records highest steel production growth Iran 08:14
Tbilisi City Hall temporarily allows private transport to drive on bus lanes Georgia 07:44
Number of COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan surpasses 150,000 Kazakhstan 07:37
Turkmenistan - good at emphasizing its potential as gas producer, exporter – Oxford Energy Institute Oil&Gas 07:01
6.3-magnitude earthquake rattles Philippines Other News 06:03
China slows down imports of leather goods from Turkey Turkey 05:01
Brazil close to seeing 190,000 deaths from COVID-19 Other News 04:23
5.1-magnitude quake hits south of the Kermadec Islands Other News 03:02
Israel to speed up vaccination campaign due to new COVID-19 strain Israel 02:09
UK imposes more lockdowns as mutated COVID variant causes record cases Europe 01:00
Georgia's oil imports down drastically Oil&Gas 00:07
Kazakhstan identifies strengths, weaknesses of local industrial enterprises via analysis Business 00:03
EU's von der Leyen says fair, balanced deal reached with UK Europe 24 December 23:50
Georgian PM makes phone call to President Aliyev Politics 24 December 22:52
All news