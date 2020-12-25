Italy supports Uzbekistan’s accession to WTO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

Italy expressed its commitment to comprehensive support of Uzbekistan in the framework of the accession of Uzbekistan to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan.

Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Sardor Umurzakov, and the newly appointed Ambassador of Italy to Uzbekistan Agostino Pinna discussed topical issues of bilateral partnership in the investment, trade, economic and cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

The parties noted untapped potential in the field of investment cooperation, and in this connection, an agreement was reached on intensifying business contacts in the oil and gas, energy and chemical industries, agriculture, electrical engineering, and mechanical engineering, as well as on interaction to attract large Italian companies to implement projects in Uzbekistan.

According to the information, Italy confirmed its readiness to continue rendering assistance to Uzbekistan in obtaining the status of a beneficiary country of the General System of Preferences (GSP +), which will allow duty-free export of more than 6,000 commodity items to the European Union (EU) countries, as well as signing an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) with the EU.

In addition, proposals were voiced and further actions were identified to sign an agreement on cooperation between the Samarkand region of Uzbekistan and the Lombardy region of the Italian for further development of the interregional partnership.

Furthermore, the parties agreed on a number of planned bilateral events, including the holding of the seventh meeting of the Intergovernmental Uzbek-Italian Working Group on trade, economic and industrial cooperation in Tashkent in the first half of 2021.

