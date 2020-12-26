Third phase of vaccine trial kicks off in Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan has begun phase III clinical trials of a recombinant vaccine against coronavirus ZF2001 manufactured by the Chinese company Anhui Zhifei Loncom Biofharmaceutical, Trend reports citing Kabar.

At present, along with the formation of the list of receivers, the selected volunteers are being offered a single vaccine. Volunteers will be vaccinated with just three doses of the vaccine during the trial period.

Participation in the trial is voluntary.

The test duration will be 14 months and will continue until January 2022. Vaccination is only given to those who have not been infected with COVID-19.