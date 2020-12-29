System for assessing professional qualifications of citizens to be introduced in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

A system for assessing the professional qualifications of citizens will be introduced in Uzbekistan starting from January 1, 2021, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during his message to the parliament, Trend reports citing kun.uz.

“We will focus our attention on youth employment and entrepreneurship support. To this end, next year the vocational education system will be reformed on the basis of new approaches in accordance with the requirements of the labor market and international standards,” the head of state said.

It was noted that from now on the availability of qualifications will become a key requirement for working specialties. In this regard, the government has been instructed to introduce a system for assessing the professional qualifications of citizens in demanded professions from January 1 next year.

“As you know, at the recent Youth Forum we decided to allocate $100 million for youth entrepreneurship and employment. In addition, 1 trillion soums ($95.5 million) and $50 million will be allocated to finance business projects of youth and train their professions,” Mirziyoyev concluded.

Furthermore, in his address to parliament, the president of Uzbekistan called 2021 the Year of Supporting Youth and Strengthening Public Health.

According to the head of state, in this historical process, the most important factors, an integral part of the national idea are the development of education and upbringing, science and innovation, and the establishment of a healthy lifestyle.

To this end, large-scale reforms will be carried out in the country, guided by the idea "New Uzbekistan starts from the threshold of the school, from the system of education and upbringing."

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva