Uzbekistan recognizes number of changes in national electoral system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The press service of Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan (CEC) will closely interact with the secretariat when covering the events organized by the commission in the media, ensuring openness and transparency in the activities of the commission, Trend reports citing CEC.

A meeting of the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan was held on January 6. The agenda of the meeting included issues related to the recommendations of the Bureau for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (BDIHR OSCE) to observe the elections held in Uzbekistan on December 22, 2019, as well as the results of the CEC activities in the second half of 2020 and the work plan for 2021.

“The final report of the full BDIHR OSCE mission observing the parliamentary elections held under the slogan “New Uzbekistan - new elections” recognized a number of positive changes in the country's national electoral system. In particular, it was noted that elections were held on the basis of perfect legislation and the expansion of the environment of a free view in relation to open opinions,” the message says.

CEC approved a plan of measures and the corresponding tasks were determined for a comprehensive study of the recommendations set out in the report and the implementation of acceptable ones.

A decision was made to approve the regulations on the secretariat and press service of the CEC. In accordance with the document, the press service will operate as an independent department directly subordinate to the CEC chairman.

"When covering the events organized by the C in the media, ensuring openness and transparency in the activities of the commission, the press service will have to closely interact with the secretariat," CEC said.

The meeting also adopted a regulation on the journal “Uzbekiston Respubliki Markaziy Saylov komissionsi Akhborotnomasi - Bulletin of the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan” and the composition of its editorial board.

In addition, draft regulations on the departmental archive of the CEC, an expert commission for establishing the value of documents and transferring them for permanent storage were approved.

CEC reminded that the presidential elections will take place in Uzbekistan this year. The last presidential elections in Uzbekistan were held in 2016.

According to their results, 15.906 million voters, or 88.61 percent of those who took part in the voting, voted for the candidate from UzLiDeP (Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party) Shavkat Mirziyoyev. By a CEC resolution, Shavkat Mirziyoyev was elected to the presidency for a 5-year term.

