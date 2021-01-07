Branch of int’l institute for agricultural dev’t opens in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The Ministry of Justice of Uzbekistan on January 6 registered a branch of the Winrock International Institute for Agricultural Development, Trend reports referring to the press service of the ministry.

The ministry note that the main goals and objectives of the branch are assistance in improving nutrition and socio-economic well-being, improving the production of food, fiber and fuel, including livestock, food and non-food products, distribution and rational use of natural resources in Uzbekistan.

In addition, the branch will assist in the implementation of the Safe Migration in Central Asia project (SMICA, 2019-2024), funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The budget for this project, aimed at preventing human trafficking, protecting survivors, promoting safe migration, reducing the vulnerability of the population at risk to all forms of human trafficking, and improving identification and assistance to victims of human trafficking in Uzbekistan, amounts to $2.3 million.

Winrock International Institute for Agricultural Development is an American non-profit organization headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is funded by the United States Department for International Development (USAID) and operates in developing countries.

The company implements over 140 projects in agriculture, environment and social development spheres in over 46 countries. It employs over 1,000 employees worldwide.

