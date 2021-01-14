Uzbekistan Ministry of Public Education Embarks on New Student Standards in Partnership with USAID

New standards of educational achievement by grade and subject are being launched by the Ministry of Public Education in partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

Having clear expectations for each school grade about what students are expected to know and do will then enable the Ministry to develop the appropriate curriculum, textbooks, and teacher guides that teach the required skills. These are one of the foundational elements of building a quality education system that can produce graduates with the critical thinking, problem solving, and practical skills that are needed for them to be successful in Uzbekistan’s economy.

Between 14 January to 1 February, more than 60 education professionals will participate in the Product Review Orientation Workshop on Student Standards Development hosted by the Ministry of Public Education in partnership with the USAID funded Uzbekistan Education for Excellence Program. The aim of the workshop is to prepare Ministry personnel to review the draft Student Standards for Uzbek Language Arts and Mathematics (grades 1-4) and Information and Communications Technology (grades 1-11).

“This workshop will enhance the capacity of our staff to carry out a rigorous review of the draft student standards for Uzbek Language as native language, Mathematics and Information and Communications Technology. High quality student standards are the bedrock of standards-based teaching and learning and better outcomes for students,” said Shukhrat Sattorov, Director of the Republican Education Center, Ministry of Public Education.

The Ministry of Public Education is committed to an ambitious program of systematic and comprehensive reform of the general secondary education system. To support the Ministry in achieving its reform agenda, USAID initiated the four-year, Uzbekistan Education for Excellence Program in December 2019. The Program is implemented by the Research Triangle Institute (RTI) and its partners, Florida State University and Mississippi State University.