Most of Uzbekistan’s population to be provided with COVID-19 vaccine

Uzbekistan has purchased more than 35 million vaccines against COVID-19, Trend reports referring to Bloomberg.

According to Bloomberg calculations, the Uzbek authorities purchased vaccines for 110 percent of the population - 37 million people.

It is reported that coronavirus vaccines are entering the market at a record pace, cutting development time by several years. This speed is funded in part by wealthy countries like the United States, whose Operation Warp Speed program helped subsidize the development and production of half a dozen new vaccines.

Rich countries have extensive supply contracts, and ultra-cold storage requirements make it difficult to ship some vaccines to remote locations. Some countries may have to wait until 2022 or later before supplies become widely available.

According to information, the total amount of supplies for Uzbekistan will amount to more than 10 trillion soums or $967 million (tax and customs duties, as well as transportation costs, were not used in the calculation).

Bloomberg reports that Kazakhstan ordered vaccines only for 11 percent of the population (2 million people), Kyrgyzstan - for 5 percent of the population (319 thousand people), Tajikistan - 5 percent (465 thousand people).

Earlier it was reported that the third stage of trials of a recombinant vaccine against coronavirus started in Uzbekistan. It was noted that the country has not yet identified side effects during trials.

As of January 13, 2,129 people have been vaccinated against the Chinese ZF 2001 coronavirus in Uzbekistan.

It was also reported that Uzbekistan ordered 70 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which ranks fourth in the number of orders.

