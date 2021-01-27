Uzbekistan cancels number of restrictions introduced to counter spread of COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

Uzbekistan’s special republican commission to combat coronavirus has made a statement that in connection with the stabilization of the situation with COVID-19 pandemic, quarantine restrictions are gradually being lifted in Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing the commission.

The commission said that taking into account the appeals of cultural figures, as well as in order to create favorable conditions for cultural recreation of residents, it is allowed to hold concert events in strict accordance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements starting from January 28 of this year.

According to the statement, the number of visitors in concert halls should not exceed 50 percent of the total capacity. Also, seating of spectators should be made taking into account social distance, concert halls should be provided with seats for spectators with the ability to maintain a distance to maintain social distance. It was also noted that spectators and service personnel must wear masks.

In addition, restrictions on the work of catering and entertainment establishments from 8:00 to 23:00 (GMT +5) have been lifted.

However, the commission said reports that the aforementioned establishments must comply with the rules that are specified in the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers on additional measures to ensure the public safety of catering and entertainment facilities operating at night.

Moreover, the commission recalled that in many countries of the world the situation with coronavirus is deteriorating, which leads to an almost complete restriction of the activities of the social and economic spheres. Therefore, citizens are required to strictly comply with sanitary and epidemiological requirements and high personal responsibility.

