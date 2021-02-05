Uzbekistan, San Marino establish diplomatic relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

Uzbekistan and San Marino signed the Protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Italy.

According to the information, the document was signed by Ambassador Otabek Akbarov from the Uzbek side and by Ambassador to Italy Daniela Rotondaro from the San Marino side.

It was stressed that San Marino will become the 136th country Uzbekistan has established diplomatic relations with.

Ambassador Daniela Rotondaro stressed the readiness for further interaction within the framework of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the International Fund for Agricultural Fund (IFAD) located in Rome. In her opinion, the two countries could cooperate in ensuring food security and healthy nutrition, as well as eradicating poverty.

She also expressed her interest in developing bilateral relations through trade and economic cooperation. According to the ambassador, San Marino is ready to elaborate and sign bilateral agreements on mutual protection and promotion of investments, avoidance of double taxation.

“San Marino, which has close ties with the European Union, can provide Uzbek companies and exporters with good opportunities to enter European markets,” Rotondaro said.

It was noted that another important area of cooperation between San Marino and Uzbekistan can become tourism sector.

Located in Southern Europe and surrounded on all sides by the territory of Italy San Marino is one of the smallest countries in the world (61 square kilometers). San Marino is considered the oldest state in Europe (dating back to 301), having one of the oldest constitutions in the world. In addition, San Marino is one of the richest countries in the world in terms of GDP per capita ($56,690 in 2020).

