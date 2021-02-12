Uzbekistan starts certification of vaccine against COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Special Republican Commission of Uzbekistan made a decision on certification of COVID-19 vaccine in Uzbekistan, Trend reports with reference to the Commission.

The decision was made on February 9 at the regular meeting held by the Commission, during which a number of issues on countering coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan were discussed.

According to the information, the meeting discussed the analysis of the results of the third stage of clinical trials of Russian 'Sputnik V' vaccine. As a result, a decision was made to certify the vaccine in Uzbekistan and begin work on its registration.

The deputy head of the sanitary-epidemiological welfare and public health service Botyr Kurbanov said that the certification of the vaccine begins on February 11.

It was also noted that the certification process may take 15-20 days.

Earlier it was reported that Uzbekistan plans to launch production of Russian 'Sputnik V' and 'EpiVacCorona' vaccines.

