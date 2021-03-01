TP Securities strike deal on setting up polypropylene production in Uzbekistan
Latest
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend sail away of 'Academician Zarifa Aliyeva' ship, launch of first Ro-Pax type 'Azerbaijan' ferry boat (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening ceremony of world's first tanker-museum in Baku (PHOTO)
President Aliyev attends opening ceremony of new administrative building of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company
Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture delegation discusses strengthening of cultural ties in Turkey (PHOTO)
India to fund NRs 530 million for reconstruction of total 25 health posts in Dhading, Sindhupalchowk
US Civil society groups, lawmakers press Biden to support India's TRIPS waiver proposal on Covid-19 vaccines
Introduction of digital technologies into TRACECA corridors to raise route's attractiveness - INTERVIEW