Uzbekistan transfers funds to UN Trust Fund for Aral Sea region

Uzbekistan has transferred the third tranche of $1.5 million to the UN Trust Fund for the Aral Sea region, Trend reports with reference to the fund's office in New York.

It is reported that this amount, as well as previous contributions from the governments of Norway, Finland, the European Union, and South Korea, will be used to finance programs in the Aral Sea region.

According to the information, in total, Uzbekistan must transfer $6.5 million to the fund in four tranches.

The launch of the UN Multi-Partner Trust Fund for Human Security for the Aral Sea region took place on November 27, 2018, at the UN headquarters in New York. On January 8, 2019, the President of Uzbekistan approved a resolution on measures to support the activities of the Multi-Partner Trust Fund for Human Security for the Aral Sea Region under the auspices of the United Nations. The document provides for practical measures to create a favorable institutional, legal and financial environment to ensure the effective functioning of the Fund.

The main donors of the fund are the governments of the European Union, Finland, Norway, South Korea, and Uzbekistan.

