FMs of Turkey, Uzbekistan sign co-op program for 2022-2023

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and Turkey signed cooperation program for 2022-2023, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

On March 9, 2021, the second meeting of the Strategic Planning Group was held in Tashkent under the chairmanship of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The parties discussed the state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations in the political, trade and economic, transport and communication, investment, tourism, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres.

Also, the parties noted with satisfaction the progress in the implementation of the agreements reached in February 2020 in Ankara during the meetings and negotiations of the presidents of Uzbekistan and Turkey.

In addition, the ministers exchanged views on strengthening the inter-parliamentary dialogue, improving the legal framework of bilateral relations, and building up interregional cooperation.

The sides expressed mutual interest in further intensifying interaction within the framework of the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States, the Economic Cooperation Organization and other multilateral structures.

It is noted that the special attention was paid to the issues of expanding partnership in the scientific and educational sphere, including the opening of a branch of Bahcesehir University in Uzbekistan, as well as the establishment of the Fergana Higher School of Tourism in conjunction with the University named after Haji Bayram Wali.

After the conclusion of the meeting of the Strategic Planning Group, the heads of the foreign affairs agencies of the two countries signed the Program of Cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and Turkey for 2022-2023 and a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of translation services.

