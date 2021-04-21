Uzbekistan, Latvia expanding trade and economic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 21

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbek-Latvian Business Council plans to systematize business dialogue and regularly organize joint events aimed at further deepening and expanding trade and economic cooperation between countries, Trend reports referring to the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Latvia.

The inaugural meeting of the Uzbek-Latvian Business Council (ULBC) was held online.

According to the information of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in the city of Riga, Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan Farizshokh Usmanov from the Uzbek side and President of Sonora company Janis Mozga from the Latvian side became co-chairs of the Business Council.

The opening ceremony was attended by the chairman of the Latvian Confederation of Employers (LCE) Vitaly Gavrilov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan Kadambay Sultanov, Ambassador of Latvia Mihails Popkovs, as well as the co-chairs of the ULBC Farizshokh Usmanov and Janis Mozga.

Also, the inaugural meeting of the Business Council was attended by heads of departments of relevant departments, as well as heads of about 50 companies from Uzbekistan and Latvia, representing the chemical industry, pharmaceuticals, textile industry, information and communication technologies, transport, transit and logistics, cosmetology, education.

The speakers welcomed the launch of the Business Council as an important platform for close direct interaction between the business communities of the two countries. It was especially emphasized that the beginning of the Business Council's activities will make it possible to systematize business dialogue and organize on a regular basis many joint events aimed at further deepening and expanding trade, economic, investment, technological, transport, logistics and other cooperation between Uzbekistan and Latvia.

As a favorable factor, it was noted that Uzbekistan received the status of a beneficiary of the system of preferential trade with the European Union (GSP +), which allows a wide range of domestically produced goods to enter the vast European markets duty-free.

As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached on the creation of the ULBC website, the holding of the first working meeting of the ULBC, dedicated to the peculiarities and practical issues of the use of GSP + in trade between Uzbekistan and Latvia, the organization of a visit of the delegation headed by the co-chairman of the ULBS Farizshokh Usmanov to Latvia as the epidemiological situation in countries improves.

