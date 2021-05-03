Humanitarian cargo from Uzbekistan arrives in Turkey to fight COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan sent humanitarian aid to Turkey to fight COVID-19, Trend reports with reference to Uzbek national news agency.

It is reported that on behalf of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev humanitarian aid was sent to Turkey on May 2 to fight the coronavirus infection.

According to the information, the special cargo, which included one million disposable medical masks of the Uzbek production Ecos N 95, was sent by a special flight of Uzbekistan Airways.

Earlier it was reported that Uzbekistan Airways has canceled a number of flights to Turkey due to the worsening coronavirus epidemiological situation in this country. It was noted that Turkey introduced a full lockdown and a 24-hour curfew, which will last till May 17.

In this regard, Uzbekistan Airways has canceled on Tashkent - Istanbul – Tashkent (May 14. HY 273/274), Samarkand - Istanbul – Samarkand (May 7, 10, and 14), Fergana - Istanbul – Fergana (May 1, 5, 8, 12 and 15) and Urgench - Istanbul – Urgench (May 2, 9 and 16) routes.

