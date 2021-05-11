Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated people

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Some 50,581 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Uzbekistan as of May 10, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

According to the ministry, 1,057,094 people were vaccinated at the first stage of vaccination, while 116,884 people were vaccinated at the first stage. Thus, the total number of people vaccinated against coronavirus in Uzbekistan amounted to 1,173,978.

It is reported that the highest rate of vaccination per day was recorded in the Fergana region – 8,773 people. It is followed by the Andijan region – 7,651 people and the Namangan region – 7,571 people.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign in Uzbekistan began on April 1. At the first stage, people over 65 years old, people with chronic diseases, employees of medical and educational institutions (schools, kindergartens), as well as representatives of law enforcement agencies were vaccinated.

At the second stage journalists, bloggers and media workers, public transport workers (metro, railways, airport employees), students studying abroad, and labor migrants are being vaccinated.

It is noted that vaccination is carried out on a voluntary basis and simultaneously with three AstraZeneca preparations - two doses, ZF-UZ-VAC2001 - three doses, Sputnik V - two doses.

In total, the authorities of Uzbekistan intend to vaccinate four million people by the end of June.

