Uzbekistan Airways to resume flights to Moscow from June 15

Uzbekistan Airways will restart flights from Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport since June 15, the airline’s press service says on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Uzbekistan Airways will resume flights from Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport since June 15, 2021," the press service says. The decision to restart flights was driven by provision of comfort and service level improvement for passengers at flights of the Uzbekistan’s national carrier.

The partnership with the Domodedovo Airport will make possible to create comfortable conditions for dynamic development of tourism in Uzbekistan, the press service said.