Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated people

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Some 40,372 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Uzbekistan on May 25, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

On May 25, 13,243 people received the first dose of the vaccine, and 27,129 people received the second dose of the vaccine. Thus, the total number of people vaccinated against coronavirus in Uzbekistan amounted to 1,683,116.

Among the regions, the largest number of vaccinated citizens was noted in Tashkent (6,556 people), followed by Namangan (5,142) and Tashkent region (4,153).

Most of the total number of vaccinated people were registered in the Fergana region (221,840 doses). It is followed by Andijan (205,498) and Namangan (191,219) regions.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign in Uzbekistan began on April 1. At the first stage, people over 65 years old, people with chronic diseases, employees of medical and educational institutions (schools, kindergartens), as well as representatives of law enforcement agencies were vaccinated.

At the second stage journalists, bloggers and media workers, public transport workers (metro, railways, airport employees), students studying abroad, and labor migrants are being vaccinated.

It is noted that vaccination is carried out on a voluntary basis and simultaneously with three AstraZeneca preparations - two doses, ZF-UZ-VAC2001 - three doses, Sputnik V - two doses.

In total, the authorities of Uzbekistan intend to vaccinate four million people by the end of June.

