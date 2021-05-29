UAE, Uzbekistan sign agreement to implement more humanitarian projects and initiatives in Uzbekistan

The UAE signed a bilateral agreement with the Republic of Uzbekistan to further implement UAE projects aimed at contributing to advancing the development process in Uzbekistan – by strengthening the vital role of the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of Ministry of Finance, and Shukhrat Vafaev, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade in Uzbekistan, signed the agreement in the presence of senior officials from both parties.

Al Khoori noted that the agreement reaffirms the UAE's ambition to stand with all friends from different countries to provide all means of support and turn it into sustainable development projects with economic and social returns. This comes within the country’s growing humanitarian and social role established by its wise leadership.

He said: "The UAE is keen to enhance cooperation with the Republic of Uzbekistan in all areas of common interest that contribute to boosting bilateral relations between both countries and raise them to advanced levels. Under this agreement, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation will play a vital role in implementing developmental projects in Uzbekistan."

The scope of this agreement includes the implementation and completion of the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hospital for Women and Children in the Uzbek city Nukus. That, in addition to future humanitarian and social development projects implemented by the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation in accordance with the Uzbek national law.

Under this agreement, a joint committee consisting of representatives from the UAE and Uzbekistan, headed by senior officials from both sides, will be established. The committee’s role will be to review this agreement in order to enhance its objectives, discuss and review the implementation of this agreement, and consider any issues raised by any of the parties regarding it. Also, the committee will evaluate the results obtained from the agreement’s implementation and consider any other issues related to its implementation.

The UAE signed an agreement for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and Prevention of Tax Evasion with respect to taxes on income and capital with Uzbekistan on October 26, 2007. Additionally, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish and complete the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hospital for Women and Children in Nukus, on February 28, 2019.