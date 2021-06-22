Uzbekistan, Russia to consider production of 'Sputnik V' vaccine at Tashkent enterprise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22

Russia and Uzbekistan will discuss the possible production of the 'Sputnik V' coronavirus vaccine at the Jurabek Laboratories enterprise in Tashkent, Trend reports with reference to Uzbek media.

According to the information, the issue will be discussed on June 22 during a meeting of the joint commission at the level of the heads of government of Russia and Uzbekistan Mikhail Mishustin and Abdulla Aripov.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Russia recminded that through the Ministry of Health of Russia, Rospotrebnadzor and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), interaction with Uzbek partners is being carried out in terms of preventing the spread, diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus infection.

On April 1, 2021, an agreement was signed between the RDIF and the Service of Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health of Uzbekistan on the supply of 500,000 two-component doses of the 'Sputnik V' vaccine to Uzbekistan.

Also, on April 23 and 27, 2021, the first batch of vaccine (50,000 doses of each component) was sent to Tashkent. On June 1, 2021, 70,000 doses of the first component were delivered, on June 10, 2021 – 70,000 doses of the second component.

